We are proud to officially announce that on Tuesday, October 24, from 5-6 PM, WHRW Binghamton will be hosting a live debate between the two declared candidates for the Mayor of Binghamton election on November 7, Tarik Abdelazim and Incumbent Richard David. This debate will be moderated by Rob Delany, of the PA show Rob’s Fireside Chats (Tuesdays, 5:30-6).

While we will be coming up with questions ourselves to ask, we also want to know if you have any questions you’d like to ask the candidates. What is your top issue in this race? Well here is your best chance to get your thoughts out. Simply fill out the form here, and then tune in for the debate to see if your question is asked.