'Tis the season for school to start up again, so to all those students, welcome (or welcome back) to Binghamton. WHRW is here as always, and do we have a packed schedule to begin the Academic Year.

First off, on Monday, August 21st, WHRW is presenting the musical performances at the annual Shindig at the Fountain event. Instead of featuring one main act, we have 5 separate acts playing, both DJs and Live Bands. They are:

The Nesbitts

Roni B2B Boaz

Natural Born Kissers

Sharma

Pool

Music begins at 7 PM, so hope to see you there!

And secondly, we have University Fest on August 26. This is where, if you want to join WHRW for our Fall semester, you’ll be able to sign up. There’ll be over 200 clubs there, so keep a keen eye (or ear) out for us, and get ready for the experience of a lifetime.