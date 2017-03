Sometimes here at WHRW, we realize digital technology has became a major component in how we operate. So every once in a while, we like to make things intentionally hard for ourselves. That said, Vinyl Week was born. From 1 AM on 3/27 to 1 AM on 4/3, DJs will not be able to use any sort of computer to play music, relying solely on our rather large physical media collection. What kind of hidden gems will we pull out? Tune in this week to find out.