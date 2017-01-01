This Saturday, WHRW brings back its world-renowned concert series for the 6th year running! This year, along with our usual slate of student bands, we are proud to feature Cloud Nothings as our headliners. Some of the groups that will also be performing are:

Natural Born Kissers

The Landshark Committee

Stand & Wave

The Nesbitts

Uncle Sam

Sharma and Roni

Music isn’t the only thing going on there. We will have food and games for everyone who swings by. Events will start at 3 PM on April 29 at Binghamton University’s Student Wing complex, and the event is free to attend for everyone. We hope to see you all here for our most entertaining day of the year!