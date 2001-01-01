Once again, WHRW is proud to present the Paul J. Battaglia Memorial Marathon, in honor of our former General Manager, who passed away in the September 11 attacks in 2001. Starting at 1 PM on March 10, we will proceed through the next 24 hours, celebrating his life by having fun on air, as he was known to do. The full schedule will be posted later, but some key events to look out for are:

1 PM – Introduction to Marathon

8 PM – Feature Presentation: 50th Anniversary Recordings

12 PM (3/11) – PJB Memorial: Hosted by Jason Issac