Are you interested in music? Are you interested in talking? Are you interested in broadcasting? Or are you just looking for a fun time? Then join WHRW, Binghamton University’s own student run radio station. We play any and all types of music, and we can also talk about anything of your choosing on air. You’ll have the ability to broadcast to the Greater Binghamton Area (Broome and Tioga Counties), as well over the web. If you wish to join us, we’ll be having General Interest Meetings this Wednesday and Thursday at 8 PM (7 PM for returning members), located in the Binghamton University Union directly beneath the Marketplace.