The students are for the most part on their way out for the summer months, and we congratulate those walking at graduation over this weekend for all of their hard work over the past few years. This also means it’s time for the summer to get started here at WHRW.

The official schedule will kick off Monday morning. For returning members, as well as those who are interested in joining the station, we will be having a meeting in the station lobby (University Union, room WB06) at 5 PM on Monday, 5/22.