Today (5/8) marks the end of WHRW’s spring semester. The station now enters a “sign-up” period where DJ’s can take open slots. Some will be in different spots than normal, so tune in to see if there’s anything new. Many talk shows will be continuing through this week from 4PM-7PM. We will also be conducting technical exams for our DJ’s from 5/8-5/13 from 11am-4pm. If it sounds a little weird on air during those times, that is why.