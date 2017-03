Tonight at Cafe Oasis (142 Washington St., Binghamton, NY), WHRW presents our semi-annual space event not to be missed. Join us for all the dankest beats you can imagine. Doors open at 8:30 PM, and music starts at 9:30.

Artists include:

Coco Madison

FRNKLN

Sharma B2B Roni (Vinyl Set)

Jizzy Fra